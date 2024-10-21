Prabowo Subianto appoints largest cabinet in Indonesia’s modern history

Indonesia’s new President Prabowo Subianto officially announced the country’s largest cabinet in decades on Monday, October 21.
Prabowo was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, October 20, during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament, as per Reuters.
The president vowed to tackle all the challenges the country is dealing, with corruption being the major issue.
He appointed 48 ministers and 58 vice-ministers to his cabinet.
The re-appointments include Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister, Bahlil Lahadalia as energy minister, Airlangga Hartarto as chief economic minister and Erick Thohir as minister of state-owned enterprises.
In his inauguration speech on Sunday, he said, "We must always realise that a free nation is where the people are free. They must be freed of fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering."
Prabowo, a former military commander accused of unproven rights abuses, made history by winning the election and is now the president of the world's third-largest democracy.
Additionally, he is set to make his first global appearances at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit next month.