Prabowo Subianto appoints largest cabinet in Indonesia’s modern history

Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, October 20, 2024

  • October 21, 2024
Indonesia’s new President Prabowo Subianto officially announced the country’s largest cabinet in decades on Monday, October 21.

Prabowo was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, October 20, during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament, as per Reuters.

The president vowed to tackle all the challenges the country is dealing, with corruption being the major issue.

He appointed 48 ministers and 58 vice-ministers to his cabinet.

The re-appointments include Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister, Bahlil Lahadalia as energy minister, Airlangga Hartarto as chief economic minister and Erick Thohir as minister of state-owned enterprises.

In his inauguration speech on Sunday, he said, "We must always realise that a free nation is where the people are free. They must be freed of fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering."

Prabowo, a former military commander accused of unproven rights abuses, made history by winning the election and is now the president of the world's third-largest democracy.

Additionally, he is set to make his first global appearances at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit next month.

World News

Fethullah Gülen accused of plotting coup against Erdoğan dies at 83
Brazil's President Lula da Silva to miss BRICS Summit after minor brain hemorrhage
Trump in latest election move cooks and serves fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's
Harris celebrates 60th birthday and responds to Trump’s derogatory remarks
Iran condemns EU backing of UAE in ongoing dispute over strategic islands
Hurricane Oscar approaches Cuba as power restoration efforts continue
Bangladesh faces agricultural crisis as floods ruin 1.1 million tons of rice crop
Kamala Harris to visit Georgia churches to celebrate her 60th birthday
New Polio cases detected in Pakistan, 39 children infected
Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives
Elon Musk makes bold move to boost Trump Harris election race
Trump wins big support in Georgia ahead of Harris, Obama rally