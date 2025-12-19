Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’

Since Bollywood’s latest blockbuster film, Dhurandhar, has receiving a lot of limelight from Pakistani audience, Imran Abbas has decided to share his hot take on the movie’s “narrative.”
The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star recently took to Instagram Stories and reminded filmmakers to not use “films” as a “vehicle for hatred.”
He penned, “This is not about India, Pakistan, or any single nation. This is about a dangerous misuse of cinema itself. I stand firmly against turning films, regardless of where they come from, into vehicles for hatred, hostility, and division.”
Imran added, “Art was never meant to poison minds rather it was meant to uplift hearts. Cinema should build bridges, not glorify prejudice. It should awaken empathy, not package resentment as entertainment.”
The Koi Chand Rakh actor claimed that the narratives celebrated today will quietly shape the beliefs of tomorrow, and what is being normalized on screen slowly will settle into the collective conscience.
While concluding the lengthy post, Imran noted, “Art is not innocent. It carries responsibility. Its true strength lies in healing, in connection, and in bringing humanity closer together, not in planting seeds of resentment under the false banner of creativity.”
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, alongside Manav Gohil.
The blockbuster film has earned approximately 450 crore worldwide, as per Bussniess Standard.