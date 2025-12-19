Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’

Imran Abbas slams Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' for 'glorifying prejudice'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Imran Abbas blasts Dhurandhar film: A dangerous misuse of cinema’
Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’

Since Bollywood’s latest blockbuster film, Dhurandhar, has receiving a lot of limelight from Pakistani audience, Imran Abbas has decided to share his hot take on the movie’s “narrative.”

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star recently took to Instagram Stories and reminded filmmakers to not use “films” as a “vehicle for hatred.”

He penned, “This is not about India, Pakistan, or any single nation. This is about a dangerous misuse of cinema itself. I stand firmly against turning films, regardless of where they come from, into vehicles for hatred, hostility, and division.”

Imran added, “Art was never meant to poison minds rather it was meant to uplift hearts. Cinema should build bridges, not glorify prejudice. It should awaken empathy, not package resentment as entertainment.”

The Koi Chand Rakh actor claimed that the narratives celebrated today will quietly shape the beliefs of tomorrow, and what is being normalized on screen slowly will settle into the collective conscience.

While concluding the lengthy post, Imran noted, “Art is not innocent. It carries responsibility. Its true strength lies in healing, in connection, and in bringing humanity closer together, not in planting seeds of resentment under the false banner of creativity.”

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, alongside Manav Gohil.

The blockbuster film has earned approximately 450 crore worldwide, as per Bussniess Standard.

Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal
Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer

Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer
Kartik Aaryan makes bombshell confession about his real-life romance

Kartik Aaryan makes bombshell confession about his real-life romance
Karan Johar earns big milestone after Dharma Productions split announcement

Karan Johar earns big milestone after Dharma Productions split announcement
Kartik Aaryan backs ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…’ amid massive backlash: ‘I feel lucky’

Kartik Aaryan backs ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…’ amid massive backlash: ‘I feel lucky’
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family
Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track

Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track
Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview

Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview
Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid

Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid
Nora Fatehi teams up with Grammy-Winner David Guetta for India show

Nora Fatehi teams up with Grammy-Winner David Guetta for India show
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jama Taqseem’ wins hearts with meaningful ending

Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jama Taqseem’ wins hearts with meaningful ending
Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya

Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya

Popular News

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries

Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries
56 minutes ago
BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
21 minutes ago