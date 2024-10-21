World

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris locked in an intense contest in latest poll

This survey was conducted among 5,016 registered voters from September 30 to October 15, 2024

  October 21, 2024
There are only few days left until the US presidential elections and the competition between both candidates Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains in a tight contest.

Both the candidates are targeting Pennsylvania, Michigan and several other key states that are expected to decide the outcome of the November.5 election.

As per Reuters, a recent poll revealed that Vice President garnered 51% support among likely voters in Georgia, ahead of Trump, who had 47% of support.

Trump was slightly ahead with 49% in Arizona compared to Harris who had 46% of support.

Harris also had a lead in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

According to the poll, Trump is leading in North Carolina and tied with Harris in Nevada with 48% of support.

Earlier, a poll showed that 49% of likely voters support Harris, while 48% support Trump.

Harris joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

