Microsoft all set to enable users to build AI agents for routine tasks

In the latest move to expand AI efforts, Microsoft announced that from November 2024 it will allow its users to build autonomous artificial intelligence agents.
According to Reuters, autonomous agents are like “apps for an AI-driven world” that can work on their own, including answering client’s queries, managing inventories, and finding new sales opportunities.
Other tech giants like Salesforce have also praised the potential of these agents and tools. Analysts believe that they could provide companies with an easier path to monetize the billions of dollars they are pouring into AI.
Moreover, Microsoft said that its users can use the Copilot Studio app to create their agents as it requires little knowledge of computer coding.
The corporate vice president of business and industry Copilot at Microsoft, Charles Lamanna, told Reuters, “The idea is that Copilot (the company's chatbot) is the user interface for AI. Every employee will have a Copilot, their personalized AI agent, and then they will use that Copilot to interface and interact with the sea of AI agents that will be out there."
The company has also introduced 10 ready-for-use agents that can help users with routine tasks from client communication to supply chain management.
To note, Microsoft, along with other companies, is under pressure to show lower profits than expenses on AI investment. Microsoft's stock price dropped 2.8% in September. However, it is still more than 10% higher for the year.