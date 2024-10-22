Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts

The rock star and longtime critic of former President Donald Trump is all set to hold a concert and rally with former President Barack Obama and Kamala Harris in Atlanta and Philadelphia in the coming days.
This is the first time Harris and Obama will appear together in the campaign event.
Springsteen officially endorsed Harris on Thursday, October 3, in a three-minute video published on social media, saying that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have "a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all."
The singer is set to perform some of his most iconic songs like Born to Run on Thursday in Atlanta in a campaign event with Harris and Obama.
Afterwards, he will appear in Philadelphia with Obama.
The Harris campaign believes that these surrogate rallies will help them to increase voter turnout in crucial states that will influence the outcome of the intense November elections.
Moreover, Taylor Swift, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and many other celebrities have endorsed Harris and Tim.