World

Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts

Bruce Springsteen officially endorsed Kamala Harris on Thursday, October 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts
Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts

The rock star and longtime critic of former President Donald Trump is all set to hold a concert and rally with former President Barack Obama and Kamala Harris in Atlanta and Philadelphia in the coming days.

This is the first time Harris and Obama will appear together in the campaign event.

Springsteen officially endorsed Harris on Thursday, October 3, in a three-minute video published on social media, saying that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have "a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all."

The singer is set to perform some of his most iconic songs like Born to Run on Thursday in Atlanta in a campaign event with Harris and Obama.

Afterwards, he will appear in Philadelphia with Obama.

The Harris campaign believes that these surrogate rallies will help them to increase voter turnout in crucial states that will influence the outcome of the intense November elections.

Moreover, Taylor Swift, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and many other celebrities have endorsed Harris and Tim.

Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts

Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India

David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation

US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation

World News

US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Harris, Cheney slams Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Putin chairs 16th BRICS Summit amid conflict with Ukraine
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Trump calls Harris ‘destructive to Christianity’ at event with faith leaders
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Wales train crash: One killed, 15 injured after two passenger trains collide
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris locked in an intense contest in latest poll
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
India and China take significant steps to resolve border conflicts