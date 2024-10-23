Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power

An official from the largest world wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management said on Tuesday, October 21, that if Donald Trump won the election it would badly escalate geopolitical tensions.
The official further said that if Trump returns to power it will negatively impact the US economy.
Trond Grande, deputy CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement, noting, "The Republican (candidate) is probably the one that could ... exacerbate further the geopolitical tensions that we see. There's more talk about tariffs and sanctions on one side than the other," as per Reuters.
Grande further revealed that European companies with strong relations to Chinese firms would suffer the most under a Trump presidency.
He added, "The difference between a Democratic and a Republican candidate ... wouldn't be as important necessarily for the US."
As per the outlets, a recent poll revealed that Kamala Harris garnered 51% support among likely voters in Georgia, ahead of Trump, who had 47% of support.
This survey was conducted among 5,016 registered voters from September 30 to October 15.