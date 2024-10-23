Health

FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults

Vaccine Abrysvo has been approved for adults aged 18 to 59 to cure RSV disease

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
FDA approves Pfizers vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults
FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults

Pfizer's introduced a new vaccine Abrysvo that is used to treat the lower respiratory tract disease caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

In an announcement on Tuesday, October 22, the pharmaceutical company honoured Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of vaccine. 

The Chief US Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Pfizer, Aamir Malik revealed,“RSV represents a significant threat to younger adults with certain chronic conditions. 

"After decades of vaccine research by the scientific community and Pfizer we now have the opportunity to help alleviate the burden of RSV in this high-risk adult population.” he added. 

Malik further discussed that with the approval of FDA, Abrysvo is now the only vaccine efficient for adults aged 18 to 49 who are currently at risk for the disease, and pregnant women currently in their third trimester.

In addition to this, Abrysvo previously treated adults with the age of 60 and older.

It is pertinent to mention that Pfizer is the only company that owns RSV vaccine that can protect adults aged 60 and older along with the adults aged 18, with increased risk of RSV.

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit

Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame

King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Health News

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
McDonald’s Quarter Pounders cause E. coli outbreak in US: 1 dead, 49 sick
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Home-based brain stimulation effective in treating depression, study
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Eating grapes reduces dementia risk and increases lifespan, study
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Say goodbye to aging skin with THESE powerful foods
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Discover 9 habits to enhance children's mental health
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
U.S. announces new screening measures amid rising Marburg, mpox cases
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Breast cancer patients struggle to access life-saving drugs amid rising costs
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years