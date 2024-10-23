FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults

Pfizer's introduced a new vaccine Abrysvo that is used to treat the lower respiratory tract disease caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
In an announcement on Tuesday, October 22, the pharmaceutical company honoured Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of vaccine.
The Chief US Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Pfizer, Aamir Malik revealed,“RSV represents a significant threat to younger adults with certain chronic conditions.
"After decades of vaccine research by the scientific community and Pfizer we now have the opportunity to help alleviate the burden of RSV in this high-risk adult population.” he added.
Malik further discussed that with the approval of FDA, Abrysvo is now the only vaccine efficient for adults aged 18 to 49 who are currently at risk for the disease, and pregnant women currently in their third trimester.
In addition to this, Abrysvo previously treated adults with the age of 60 and older.
It is pertinent to mention that Pfizer is the only company that owns RSV vaccine that can protect adults aged 60 and older along with the adults aged 18, with increased risk of RSV.