Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Global Warming has intensified the rainy season and caused floods in many African countries in 2024, scientists warned.
The World Weather Attribution(WWA) network revealed that human driven climate change, caused by the use of fossil fuels, has made seasonal downpours across Niger and Lake Chad basins 5-20 percent worse this year.
A researcher at the royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, Izidine Pinto, revealed, “These results are incredibly concerning.”
“With every fraction of a degree of warming, the risk of extreme floods will keep increasing,” Pinto added, calling for the United Nations climate summit to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.
The deadly floods killed about 1500 people, displaced more than one million in the West and Central Africa this year.
Also the rains overwhelmed dams in Nigeria and Sudan. Such downpours could happen every year if global temperatures increase to 2’C.
Joyce Kimutai, researcher the centre for Environmental policy at the Imperial College in London said, “Africa has contributed a tiny amount of carbon emissions globally, but is being hit the hardest by extreme weather.”
Clair Barnes from the Centre for Environmental policy revealed, “This is only going to keep getting worse if we keep burning fossil fuels."