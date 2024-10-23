World

Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Global Warming in Africa spark deadly floods leaving 1500 dead

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Global Warming in Africa sparks deadly floods leaving 1500 dead
Global Warming in Africa sparks deadly floods leaving 1500 dead 

Global Warming has intensified the rainy season and caused floods in many African countries in 2024, scientists warned.

The World Weather Attribution(WWA) network revealed that human driven climate change, caused by the use of fossil fuels, has made seasonal downpours across Niger and Lake Chad basins 5-20 percent worse this year.

A researcher at the royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, Izidine Pinto, revealed, “These results are incredibly concerning.”

“With every fraction of a degree of warming, the risk of extreme floods will keep increasing,” Pinto added, calling for the United Nations climate summit to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

The deadly floods killed about 1500 people, displaced more than one million in the West and Central Africa this year.

Also the rains overwhelmed dams in Nigeria and Sudan. Such downpours could happen every year if global temperatures increase to 2’C.

Joyce Kimutai, researcher the centre for Environmental policy at the Imperial College in London said, “Africa has contributed a tiny amount of carbon emissions globally, but is being hit the hardest by extreme weather.”

Clair Barnes from the Centre for Environmental policy revealed, “This is only going to keep getting worse if we keep burning fossil fuels."

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

World News

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Starmer claims ‘good relationship’ with Trump amid ‘interference’ accusation
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Deadly shootout in Mexico claims 19 lives, key leader arrested
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Eminem, Barack Obama's sweet moment steals spotlight at Kamala Harris rally
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Harris, Cheney slam Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Putin chairs 16th BRICS Summit amid conflict with Ukraine