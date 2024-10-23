World

Starmer claims ‘good relationship’ with Trump amid ‘interference’ accusation

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
British Prime Minister Sir Keir has insisted that he has a “good relationship” with former US President Donald Trump amid his team’s allegations of “foreign interference.”

According to Independent, Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against the UK’s Labour Party, accusing it of “blatant foreign interference” in the elections and helping Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign.

Trump’s campaign complaint read, “When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them. This past week marked the 243 anniversary of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensured that the United States would be politically independent of Great Britian.”

“It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message,” requesting “an immediate investigation into blatant foreign interference in the 2024 Presidential Election in the form of apparent illegal foreign national contributions made by the Labour Party of the UK and accepted by Harris for President,” it continued.

Sir Keir Starmer Reaction to Trumps’ Complaint

Starmer, while talking to reporters on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, while flying to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in Samoa, accepted that Labour workers are volunteering in the US elections saying, “The Labour Party has volunteers, (they) have gone over pretty much every election.”

“They’re doing it in their spare time. They’re doing it as volunteers. They’re staying, I think, with other volunteers over there,” he added.

Moreover, when he was asked whether the Republican candidate for the presidency complained has jeopardized their relationship, he replied “No,” and asserted that he has a very “good relationship” with Trump, and he will work with whoever is elected in the elections by the people of America.  

Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions
Deadly shootout in Mexico claims 19 lives, key leader arrested
Eminem, Barack Obama's sweet moment steals spotlight at Kamala Harris rally
Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia
Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour
Harris, Cheney slam Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch
Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone
Putin chairs 16th BRICS Summit amid conflict with Ukraine