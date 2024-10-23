World

Bangladesh student protestors call for President Shahabuddin's resignation

Students protest in August triggered the resignation of the long-standing Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina

  • October 23, 2024
Bangladesh student protestors call for President Shahabuddin's resignation

Bangladesh is once again experiencing a new wave of political tension as student protestors are calling for the resignation of President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, months after ousting Sheikh Hasina from prime minister's office.

According to ABC News, a students' group known as the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, gave a two-day deadline for the president to step down from his position over his latest comments about the former long-standing prime minister’s resignation.

New political tension rose after Shahabuddin earlier this week, in an interview with Manab Zamin for a Bengali newspaper, said that he had not seen the actual resignation of Hasina as she immediately fled to India.

He was quoted saying, “I tried (to collect the resignation letter) many times but failed. Maybe she did not have the time.”

His comments infuriated Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, led interim government and student activists.

Moreover, hundreds of protestors marched in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday while hundreds of others tried to attack the presidential palace.

Witnesses and police claimed that security officials attacked the protestors with batons and stun grenades to disperse people, while the media reported that at least two demonstrators were injured by the bullets.

After the student protestors demanded an interim government was expected to hold a cabinet meeting to discuss the new political situation on Thursday.

