Bill Gates secretly donated hefty amount to Kamala Harris' campaign

Microsoft founder who donated to a presidential candidate after a long time said ‘this election is different’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates has privately donated millions of dollars to the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' campaign.

As per The New York Times report, three people who have not donated to presidential candidates for several decades have this time donated $50 million to a non-profit firm supporting US vice president, Harris. Three people briefed on the matter confirmed the donation.

It is worth noting that Gates has not publically endorsed Harris.

According to the report, Gates expressed concern about the second term of former President Donald Trump during a private call with his friends and others. He is not a close ally of Harris but has appreciated the Biden-Harris administration's efforts towards climate change.

In response to the report, Gate neither admitted nor denied making a donation. Without offering endorsement to any candidate, he said, “This election is different.”

He told NY Times, “I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world.”

“I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world,” he continued.

Gates donated money to the non-profit organization Future Forward arm, Future Forward USA Action, which, as a 501(c)(4) “dark money” organization, does not disclose its donors. This means any contribution made by Gates will never become public.

