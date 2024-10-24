Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’

US Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump “a fascist” after his longest-serving security chief revealed that the former president praised Adolf Hitler while in office.
According to Associated Press, Trump’s former chief of staff and a retired Marine Corps general, John Kelly, in an interview with The New York Times and The Atlantic, said the former president fits “into the general definition of fascist” and “certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”
Two weeks from Election Day, Kelly also claimed that Trump spoke of the loyalty of Hitler’s Nazi generals.
Following Trump’s chief of staff’s interview, Harris, while speaking at a CNN town hall on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, said that Kelly’s comments showed who the Republican candidate “really is” and the kind of commander-in-chief he would be.
When she was asked if she believed that Trump was fascist the US vice president replied, “Yes, I do.” Later she expressed he would be “a president who admires dictators and is a fascist.”
Harris asserted, “I believe Donald Trump is a danger to the well-being and security of the United States of America,” adding that the American people deserve a president who maintains “certain standards” and “certainly not comparing oneself, in a clearly admiring way, to Hitler.”
In response to Harris' “fascist” comments, the 78-year-old wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “She is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind."
Trump also referred to Harris as “Comrade Kamala Harris” for what he says are her far-left policies and described her as a “threat to democracy.”