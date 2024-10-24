Siri to get smarter with ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 update

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18.2 update will allow Siri to integrate with ChatGPT, offering users more dynamic and conversational responses.
The tech giant has unveiled the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, and the new update helps its users to generate emojis with Genmoji and images with Image Playground.
It also allows the users to take aid with AI-powered writing feature as it is integrated with ChatGPT,
As per 9to5Mac, visual intelligence will also help in search with a camera on iPhone 16 phones, and more and this Apple Intelligence will be supported in more regions as well.
Apple will release the second batch of Apple Intelligence features to users in iOS 18.2.
In the first batch, the features were included like a slightly smarter Siri and notification summaries, and this will launch next week with the official release of iOS 18.1.
Notably, earlier it was planned by Apple to introduce a special feature in which Siri will understand what’s happening on your iPhone’s screen and take actions based on your requests, but this impressive feature is not included even in iOS 18.2.
Apple also unveiled the initial macOS Sequoia 15.2 developer beta, featuring new Apple Intelligence tools, according to 9to5Mac. It seems that Genmoji is not part of that beta.