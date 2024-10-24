Sci-Tech

Siri to get smarter with ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 update

The new update helps its users to generate emojis with Genmoji and images with Image Playground as well

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Siri to get smarter with ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 update
Siri to get smarter with ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 update

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18.2 update will allow Siri to integrate with ChatGPT, offering users more dynamic and conversational responses.

The tech giant has unveiled the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, and the new update helps its users to generate emojis with Genmoji and images with Image Playground.

It also allows the users to take aid with AI-powered writing feature as it is integrated with ChatGPT,

As per 9to5Mac, visual intelligence will also help in search with a camera on iPhone 16 phones, and more and this Apple Intelligence will be supported in more regions as well.

Apple will release the second batch of Apple Intelligence features to users in iOS 18.2.

In the first batch, the features were included like a slightly smarter Siri and notification summaries, and this will launch next week with the official release of iOS 18.1.

Notably, earlier it was planned by Apple to introduce a special feature in which Siri will understand what’s happening on your iPhone’s screen and take actions based on your requests, but this impressive feature is not included even in iOS 18.2.

Apple also unveiled the initial macOS Sequoia 15.2 developer beta, featuring new Apple Intelligence tools, according to 9to5Mac. It seems that Genmoji is not part of that beta.

Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship
Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck

Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2

Sci-Tech News

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
WiseTech CEO Richard White to step down after allegations surface
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang accepts Blackwell AI chip ‘design flaw’
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Kuwait bans 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' video game
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Meta to begin Facebook’s facial recognition again after 3 years
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Google Play Store to soon get its own Download Manager
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Microsoft all set to enable users to build AI agents for routine tasks
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Global climate disaster looms as Atlantic Ocean current nears catastrophic collapse
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Google settings will soon show your account name for easier navigation
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
TikTok parent company ByteDance sacks intern for ‘interfering’ in AI project