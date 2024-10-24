Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum

Slovenian lawmakers voted to cancel a referendum on building a new nuclear plant on Thursday, October 24.
As per several reports, this decision was made after receiving several complaints from environmental groups and experts who challenged its legality at the constitutional court.
The new JEK 2 plant was intended to be built alongside Slovenia's existing Krsko nuclear power plant, which is jointly owned by Slovenia and Croatia.
This required for about 20% of Slovenia's electricity demand and 16% of Croatia's.
Sixty -nine MPs voted against the referendum, which had been due to take place on November 24.
Earlier, the parliament decided to hold the referendum with the question, "Do you support the implementation of the JEK 2 project, which together with other low-carbon sources will ensure a stable supply of electricity?"
However, the observers said that the cancellation of the referendum does not mean that it might not happen later.
The government assured that it will work on the preparation of a special law for JEK 2, and will make every possible effort to continue working on this project.
This project has been estimated to cost between 9.6 billion euros ($10.37 billion) and 15.4 billion euros.