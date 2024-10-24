World

Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum

The new JEK 2 plant was intended to be built alongside Slovenia's existing Krsko nuclear power plant

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum
Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum

Slovenian lawmakers voted to cancel a referendum on building a new nuclear plant on Thursday, October 24.

As per several reports, this decision was made after receiving several complaints from environmental groups and experts who challenged its legality at the constitutional court.

The new JEK 2 plant was intended to be built alongside Slovenia's existing Krsko nuclear power plant, which is jointly owned by Slovenia and Croatia.

This required for about 20% of Slovenia's electricity demand and 16% of Croatia's.

Sixty -nine MPs voted against the referendum, which had been due to take place on November 24.

Earlier, the parliament decided to hold the referendum with the question, "Do you support the implementation of the JEK 2 project, which together with other low-carbon sources will ensure a stable supply of electricity?"

However, the observers said that the cancellation of the referendum does not mean that it might not happen later.

The government assured that it will work on the preparation of a special law for JEK 2, and will make every possible effort to continue working on this project.

This project has been estimated to cost between 9.6 billion euros ($10.37 billion) and 15.4 billion euros.

Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum

Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum
Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’

Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’
Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match

Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’

Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’

World News

Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Frelimo retains power in Mozambique amid fraud allegations
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Odisha and west Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana with major evacuations
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Turkey launches retaliatory attack on PKK sites in Iraq and Syria
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Birmingham Airport ‘returning to normal’ after suspicious vehicle sparked chaos
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Bill Gates secretly donated hefty amount to Kamala Harris' campaign
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Mike Jeffries: Former Abercrombie CEO arrested on 16 sex trafficking charges