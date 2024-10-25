Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns

Canada recently announced a major reduction in the number of immigrants to tackle the increasing population growth.
Public support for immigration has also seen a sharp decline due to the growing concerns on housing and social services.
Earlier, Canada announced reduced targets for both international students and temporary foreign workers, as per BBC.
The new goal is to set a smaller target of 365,000 new permanent residents by 2027.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, “Our immigration system has always been responsible and it has always been flexible.”
He further added, “We are acting today because of the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labor needs and maintaining population growth, we didn’t get the balance quite right.”
According to federal data, about 97 percent of Canada's population growth last year came from immigration.
At the same time, Canada’s unemployment rate has also increased to 6.5%.
Under the new changes, Canada will decrease the number of permanent residents in 2025 from a previous target of 500,000 to 395,000.