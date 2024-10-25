Teenager charges for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report

A 15-year-old boy faced murder charges for ruthlessly killing his parents and three siblings with gunshots in the capital of America, Washington.
King County Court of Washington documents on Thursday revealed that the teenager shot his parents, Mark and Sarah, 2 brothers of ages 9 and 13 and his 7-year-old sister.
The documents further revealed that the killer was also charged for attempted shooting and wounding his 11-year-old sister.
However, the injured sister is in "satisfactory condition" as declared by the spokesperson at Harborview Medical center in Seattle.
As the investigation unfolds, the King County Medical Examiner Office's autopsy report stated that all five family members died from gunshots wound.
Meanwhile the gun used in shooting belonged to the victim’s father.
As per CBS News, the suspect called the police on Monday before 5 a.m. claiming that his 13-year-brother "just shot my whole family and committed suicide too,” presenting a fabricated story.
On the other hand, the police also received a call from the neighbors claiming that the wounded sister escaped from the house disclosed that her 15-year-old brother shot her whole family.
The girl also told the neighbours that she held her breath and acted dead.
It is pertinent to mention that the teen is charged as a juvenile however, according to a prosecutor, the judge will decide whether the case "will be moved to adult court."
To note, the suspect is currently in custody at Clark Child and Family Justice Center and will be pleaded guilty on Friday, October 25, 2024.