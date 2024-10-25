World

Teenager charges for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report

The alleged murderer called the police early Monday morning to inform about the killings of his family members

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Teenager charges for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report
Teenager charges for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report

A 15-year-old boy faced murder charges for ruthlessly killing his parents and three siblings with gunshots in the capital of America, Washington.

King County Court of Washington documents on Thursday revealed that the teenager shot his parents, Mark and Sarah, 2 brothers of ages 9 and 13 and his 7-year-old sister.

The documents further revealed that the killer was also charged for attempted shooting and wounding his 11-year-old sister.

However, the injured sister is in "satisfactory condition" as declared by the spokesperson at Harborview Medical center in Seattle.

As the investigation unfolds, the King County Medical Examiner Office's autopsy report stated that all five family members died from gunshots wound.

Meanwhile the gun used in shooting belonged to the victim’s father.

As per CBS News, the suspect called the police on Monday before 5 a.m. claiming that his 13-year-brother "just shot my whole family and committed suicide too,” presenting a fabricated story.

On the other hand, the police also received a call from the neighbors claiming that the wounded sister escaped from the house disclosed that her 15-year-old brother shot her whole family. 

The girl also told the neighbours that she held her breath and acted dead.

It is pertinent to mention that the teen is charged as a juvenile however, according to a prosecutor, the judge will decide whether the case "will be moved to adult court."

To note, the suspect is currently in custody at Clark Child and Family Justice Center and will be pleaded guilty on Friday, October 25, 2024.  

India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions

India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever
Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever

Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce

World News

Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
World Bank unveils global initiative to empower 300 million women by 2030
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Biden to make historic apology ahead of presidential election
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Frelimo retains power in Mozambique amid fraud allegations
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Odisha and west Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana with major evacuations
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Turkey launches retaliatory attack on PKK sites in Iraq and Syria
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia