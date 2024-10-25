India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions

India and China have recently reached an agreement to ease tensions between both countries along their disputed Himalayan border.
As per Reuters, India and China have begun implementing an agreement on Friday, October 25.
The main reason of the conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries was Galwan Valley clashes in which both sides suffered severe casualties.
Troops who had been positioned face-to-face at two points along the western Himalayan frontier have begun to pull back.
Previously, Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, said in a statement on Monday, October 21, noting, “An agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020.”
Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said in a statement, “According to the recently agreed solution between India and China ... their frontline armies are implementing relevant work, with smooth progress so far.”
Due to the rising tension between both countries, business relations have also suffered.
India previously had blocked direct flights with China, and banned hundreds of mobile applications as well.
But now India considers lifting all these restrictions to ease the ongoing tensions.