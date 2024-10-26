World

Elon Musk maintains ongoing talks with Russian PM Putin: sources

The U.S. officials did not show their concerns over Elon Musk and PM Putin's regular talks

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Elon Musk maintains ongoing talks with Russian PM Putin: sources
Elon Musk maintains ongoing talks with Russian PM Putin: sources

Elon Musk reportedly maintains regular communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal made a bombshell revelation that the world's richest man and a top U.S. defence contractor with a security clearance, "has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022," citing "several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials."

As per the outlet, the discussions between Musk and Putin were held at the same time when the Tesla founder was "stepping up his criticism" of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, allowing "Russia's use of X for disinformation," and also actively involved in Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

However, one person who has knowledge of this matter told the outlet, that the U.S. officials did not show their concerns over the issue but "they don't love" his contacts with Putin, because of the government's need for Musk's SpaceX satellites and rockets.

It is reported that the discussions "touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions," and at one point in their discussion Putin asked Musk to "avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping."

However, Musk did not reply to the Journal's inquiry for a comment, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted the claim that Putin was frequently in touch with Musk.

