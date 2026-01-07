World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Michael Reagan, son of former US President Ronald Reagan, passes away at 80

Conservative commentator Michael Reagan was the eldest and adopted son of former President Ronald Reagan

  • By Bushra Saleem
Michael Reagan, son of former US President Ronald Reagan, passes away at 80
Michael Reagan, son of former US President Ronald Reagan, passes away at 80

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of Ronald Reagan and a conservative commentator, has died. He was 80.

According to The Guardian, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced his death in a post on the social platform X on Tuesday, calling him “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy”.

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the foundation said.

His cause of death was not immediately announced.

Reagan was a contributor to the conservative Newsmax television network and was known for his talk radio program, The Michael Reagan Show.

He was born to Irene Flaugher in 1945 and adopted just hours after his birth by Ronald Reagan and his then-wife, actor Jane Wyman.

The young Reagan followed in his parents’ footsteps.

After attending Arizona State University and Los Angeles Valley College, Reagan took up acting, playing in television shows including Falcon Crest, and he spent nearly two decades as a conservative radio talkshow host, speaking about politics and culture.

In two autobiographical books titled On the Outside Looking In and Twice Adopted, he told of an at-times difficult childhood, which included coming to terms with his adoption, and his journey of faith.

Reagan penned several others, including Lessons My Father Taught Me, published in 2016, where he detailed lessons learned growing up the son of Ronald Reagan.

Throughout his life, Reagan raised money and worked for charities, using powerboat racing as a means of fundraising for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Statue of Liberty Restoration Fund. Reagan sat on the advisory board for Mixed Roots Foundation, which focuses on foster care and adoption in the US and globally.

Reagan served as chair of the John Douglas French Alzheimer’s Foundation board for three years, working on the same disease his father succumbed to in 2004.

Swiss ski bar fire: Shocking safety lapse revealed after 40 dead

Swiss ski bar fire: Shocking safety lapse revealed after 40 dead
Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65

Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65
Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death

Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death
Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75

Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture
Mark Kelly faces military retirement pay cut over 'illegal orders' video

Mark Kelly faces military retirement pay cut over 'illegal orders' video
Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested
Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas

Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas
Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy
Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle

Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle
Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

Popular News

JioHotstar announces TVF series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'

JioHotstar announces TVF series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'

9 hours ago
'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment
10 hours ago
Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT

Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT
11 hours ago