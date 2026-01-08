World
US withdraws from ‘wasteful’ international entities, including climate treaty

The United States has announced that it is withdrawing from dozens of “wasteful and ineffective” international entities.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 7, signed an executive order to withdraw from 66 international organisations, including the United Nations’ population agency and the UN climate treaty, becoming the first nation to abandon global climate pact.

As per the White House, the country is leaving 31 UN entities and 35 non-UN groups that are “contrary to the interests of the United States.”

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council, said, “The United States would be the first country to walk away from the UNFCCC. Every other nation is a member, in part because they recognise that even beyond the moral imperative of addressing climate change, having a seat at the table in those negotiations represents an ability to shape massive economic policy and opportunity.”

It is worth noting that last year, Trump’s first year of his second term, the US, for the first time in three decades, skipped the UN’s annual international climate summit.

Here is the list of international organisations that the US is leaving:

  Non-United Nations organizations:

1. 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact

2. Colombo Plan Council

3. Commission for Environmental Cooperation

4. Education Cannot Wait

5. European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats

6. Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories

7. Freedom Online Coalition

8. Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund

9. Global Counterterrorism Forum

10. Global Forum on Cyber Expertise

11. Global Forum on Migration and Development

12. Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research

13. Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development

14. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

15. Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

16. International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property

17. International Cotton Advisory Committee

18. International Development Law Organization

19. International Energy Forum

20. International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies

21. International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

22. International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law

23. International Lead and Zinc Study Group

24. International Renewable Energy Agency

25. International Solar Alliance

26. International Tropical Timber Organization

27. International Union for Conservation of Nature

28. Pan American Institute of Geography and History

29. Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation

30. Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia

31. Regional Cooperation Council

32. Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century

33. Science and Technology Center in Ukraine

34. Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme

35. Venice Commission of the Council of Europe

United Nations (UN) organizations:

36. Department of Economic and Social Affairs

37. UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa

38. ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

39. ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

40. (ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia;

41. International Law Commission

42. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

43. International Trade Centre

44. Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

45. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict

46. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict

47. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children

48. Peacebuilding Commission

49. Peacebuilding Fund

50. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

51. UN Alliance of Civilizations

52. UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries

53. UN Conference on Trade and Development

54. UN Democracy Fund

55. UN Energy

56. UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

57. UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

58. UN Human Settlements Programme

59. UN Institute for Training and Research

60. UN Oceans

61. UN Population Fund

62. UN Register of Conventional Arms

63. UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination

64. UN System Staff College

65. UN Water

66. UN University

