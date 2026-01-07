Uxbridge police officer killed in Route 146 crash while assisting driver

World
An Uxbridge, Massachusetts, police officer was killed on Route 146 in a car crash while helping a driver early Wednesday morning.

The officer, who has not been identified yet, was on duty helping another driver on the northbound side of the highway at 12:40 a.m. when the crash happened, according to police.

"Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, the officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision," Uxbridge Police said in a statement.

"This is a devastating loss for our department and our community," noted Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy.

He added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time."

Moreover, counselling was made available to officers and other members of the Uxbridge Police Department, and the police shared that Route 146 may be closed for several hours.

Five hours after the crash, there was a procession off of Route 146 led by Massachusetts State Police, followed by the medical examiner and fellow police officers.

As the roads across Massachusetts have been icy due to freezing rain overnight, it was not made clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

