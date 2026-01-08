Spencer Pratt enters LA mayoral race, vows to fix 'broken' system 

World
Reality television personality Spencer Pratt is running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

According to The Guardian, Pratt announced his campaign on Wednesday at a rally to mark the first anniversary of the deadly Palisades fire.

Pratt, a Palisades resident, has been an outspoken critic of city and state leaders, including the governor, Gavin Newsom, the LA mayor, Karen Bass, and Janisse Quiñones, who runs the Los Angeles department of water and power, whom he says failed to prevent the tragedy and have mismanaged the rebuild.

“The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash,” Pratt said at the They Let Us Burn rally.

Pratt and his wife, fellow reality television personality Heidi Montag, lost their home in last year’s fire, as did his parents. He has accused officials of a bevy of shortcomings, including decades of poor vegetation management by the state, and the deficiencies of the fire department and its leadership.

“It could be due to lack of budget, lack of knowledge or simply DEI,” Pratt said of the fire department.

Although Pratt’s campaign website is live, it remains bare, and features links to his social media, a button for donations and a headshot captioned Pacific Palisades Resident & Karen Bass’ Worst Nightmare. Pratt has also updated his Instagram bio to say the account will now be used for his campaign.

