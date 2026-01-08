From 'Heated Rivalry' stars to Lisa: Full list of Golden Globes presenters

The Golden Globes 2026 are set to take everyone by storm this Sunday, and the full list of presenters for the 83rd edition has been revealed.
Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, the awards will run on CBS and Paramount+ between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on January 11.
Stars from Stranger Things to Heated Rivalry and some notable names from the music industry are set to take over the stage to announce the Golden Globes winner this year.
The presenters comprise Amanda Seyfried (The Housemaid), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Ayo Edebiri (After the Hunt), Charli XCX, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, and Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.
Moreover, the star-studded list continues with Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, and Hailee Steinfeld, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Josh Allen.
Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis and Miley Cyrus, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.
The Golden Globes presenters list concludes with Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.
The Emmy-nominated Glaser is returning to present the show, which is produced by Dick Clark Productions. The Globes are the first major awards show of the season.
Notably, the awards have moved to the second week of January this year to make room for the inaugural Golden Week of events leading to the January 11 ceremony.