US to take control of Venezuela's oil reserves after Maduro’s capture 

The United States is all set to take control of Venezuela’s oil reserves after capturing President Nicolás Maduro.
According to Sky News, Donald Trump has announced Venezuela's interim government will be "turning over" between 30 and 50 million barrels of "high quality" oil to the US.
The oil, worth upwards of $2bn (£1.48bn), will be taken by storage ships and brought directly to US unloading docks, the president said on Truth Social.
It will be sold at its market price and the money generated from the sales will be controlled by Trump himself, his statement added.
Trump has been open about his plans for Venezuela's oil reserves since the capture and arrest of president Nicolas Maduro in an audacious American raid on Caracas.
He has suggested US oil companies could be up and running in the country within 18 months, and threatened Venezuela's interim regime with more miliary intervention if it doesn't cooperate.
There is currently only one US multinational oil company in Venezuela - Chevron.
Another two, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, left after Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez, nationalised the oil industry, rendering them superfluous.
Venezuela is sitting on the world's biggest reserves of heavy oil, ahead of the likes of Canada and Russia.