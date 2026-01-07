Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot 

2026 has begun on just the right note for one Georgia lottery player.
On Tuesday, January 6, the Georgia Lottery Corp. President and CEO, Gretchen Corbin, announced that the $983 million jackpot winner from the November 14 Mega Millions drawing came forward on Friday, January 2, to claim their prize.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, as permitted by Georgia law, selected the cash option, which amounts to $453.6 million before taxes, according to a press release from the Georgia Lottery.
As previously announced by the Georgia Lottery, the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing were 1-8-11-12-57, and the Mega Ball was 7.
The Georgia Lottery states on its website that all draw game tickets, including Mega Millions, Powerball, and Fantasy 5, are valid for 180 days after the draw date.
Moreover, the $453.6 million amount has surpassed the previous record, set when a Powerball ticket sold in Buford, Ga., for the October 23, 2024, drawing won a $478.2 million jackpot.
Two individuals shared the prize and selected the cash option of $230.6 million.
"We are thrilled to celebrate Georgia's record-breaking jackpot winner and their life-changing start to the new year," Corbin said.
He added, "This historic jackpot was also significant for Georgia's students, families and communities who benefit from HOPE and Pre-K. We congratulate our winner and appreciate the support of our players and retail partners during this exciting jackpot run."
While the winner will remain anonymous, they told the Georgia Lottery that they are from Georgia and have family members who have benefited from the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship.
The winner said they plan for their prize to be "generational and to give back to good causes. They are thankful to be in a position to give."
Notably, the winning ticket was sold at Publix #1816, located at 4000 N. Highway 29 in Newnan, GA, and the grocer will also receive a $50,000 retailer incentive bonus.