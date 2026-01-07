World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot

The lottery player has stepped forward to claim their historic prize two months after the result was announced

  • By Hania Jamil
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot 

2026 has begun on just the right note for one Georgia lottery player.

On Tuesday, January 6, the Georgia Lottery Corp. President and CEO, Gretchen Corbin, announced that the $983 million jackpot winner from the November 14 Mega Millions drawing came forward on Friday, January 2, to claim their prize.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, as permitted by Georgia law, selected the cash option, which amounts to $453.6 million before taxes, according to a press release from the Georgia Lottery.

As previously announced by the Georgia Lottery, the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing were 1-8-11-12-57, and the Mega Ball was 7.

The Georgia Lottery states on its website that all draw game tickets, including Mega Millions, Powerball, and Fantasy 5, are valid for 180 days after the draw date.

Moreover, the $453.6 million amount has surpassed the previous record, set when a Powerball ticket sold in Buford, Ga., for the October 23, 2024, drawing won a $478.2 million jackpot.

Two individuals shared the prize and selected the cash option of $230.6 million.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Georgia's record-breaking jackpot winner and their life-changing start to the new year," Corbin said. 

He added, "This historic jackpot was also significant for Georgia's students, families and communities who benefit from HOPE and Pre-K. We congratulate our winner and appreciate the support of our players and retail partners during this exciting jackpot run."

While the winner will remain anonymous, they told the Georgia Lottery that they are from Georgia and have family members who have benefited from the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship.

The winner said they plan for their prize to be "generational and to give back to good causes. They are thankful to be in a position to give."

Notably, the winning ticket was sold at Publix #1816, located at 4000 N. Highway 29 in Newnan, GA, and the grocer will also receive a $50,000 retailer incentive bonus.

Youngest dementia patient’s family donate son’s brain for medical research

Youngest dementia patient’s family donate son’s brain for medical research

Aldrich Ames: CIA traitor who betrayed US to Soviets breathes his last at 84

Aldrich Ames: CIA traitor who betrayed US to Soviets breathes his last at 84
US to take control of Venezuela's oil reserves after Maduro’s capture

US to take control of Venezuela's oil reserves after Maduro’s capture

Michael Reagan, son of former US President Ronald Reagan, passes away at 80

Michael Reagan, son of former US President Ronald Reagan, passes away at 80
Swiss ski bar fire: Shocking safety lapse revealed after 40 dead

Swiss ski bar fire: Shocking safety lapse revealed after 40 dead
Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65

Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65
Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death

Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death
Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75

Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture
Mark Kelly faces military retirement pay cut over 'illegal orders' video

Mark Kelly faces military retirement pay cut over 'illegal orders' video
Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten
an hour ago
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot

Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot

8 minutes ago
Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

an hour ago