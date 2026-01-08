ICE officer fatal shooting in Minneapolis: Victim family breaks silence  

Family of the woman fatally shot by the ICE agents in Minneapolis has broken their silence.
The father of the shooting victim Renee Good told the the Washington Post he and his wife were notified of their daughter’s death earlier on Wednesday and were still trying to process the information.
Ganger said Good spent most of her life in Colorado, but briefly moved to Valley Falls, Kansas, to live with her parents for a time after her husband, a military veteran, died about three years ago, according to the Post.
Tim Ganger told the Post. “She was a wonderful person. She had a good life, but a hard life.”
Tim Ganger added that he and his wife were not ready to talk further about Good’s life or her death as they were still gathering the facts of what happened.
As CNN reported earlier, Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter most recently lived in the Twin Cities with her partner and was “not part of anything like that at all,” referring to protesters challenging ICE agents.”
“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” her mother told the outlet. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving, and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”
Speaking to KMGH, Good’s uncle Robert Ganger, said news of his niece’s passing was especially difficult for the family since Good’s older sister was celebrating her birthday on Wednesday.