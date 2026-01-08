World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions

The UK is bracing for widespread heavy snow and strong winds as Storm Goretti moves across the country

  By Fatima Nadeem
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions

Severe weather disruption is expected across the UK as Storm Goretti approaches.

The Met Office has issued two amber warnings and five yellow weather warnings across affected areas with forecasters describing Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazar event" that could bring significant rainfall, powerful winds and snowfall.

Northern Trains has warned people not to travel on three specific rail route in the Peak District due to expected disruptions.

Meanwhile, for other routes travellers are advised to check for updates and plan for longer travel journeys.

Cornwall could face extremely strong winds of 80-90 mph from Thursday evening.

At the same time, heavy snowfall of up to 30 cm is forecast in Wales and the Peak District from Thursday night into Friday morning, which could also create dangerous conditions.

A yellow snow warning has been issued for a large part of England and much of Wales and will be in place from 6pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

On Friday, the west will start to dry as winds ease and northern areas will be calmer.

Looking ahead from Saturday to Monday, Saturday will mostly be clear with frost in the morning and evening.

However, wet and windy conditions are expected to return from Sunday into Monday with some snow and the possibility of more wintry weather.

