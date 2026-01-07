Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown

A federal immigration officer shot and killed a person in Minneapolis on Wednesday, where immigration enforcement has been conducting a major crackdown.
The office of Senator Tina Smith, Democrat of Minnesota, described the person who was shot as the wife of a prominent activist.
Video from the scene showed a large presence of federal and local officers, yellow police tape and cars that had been in a crash.
Homeland Security officials said the shooting happened as agents were conducting "targeted operations" and were confronted by protesters.
Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for D.H.S., said in a statement that a woman had "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."
Previously, the city government said on X, "We are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Please avoid this area."
The bystanders did not hold back in expressing their anger, as they taunted the federal agents, chanting, "Shame! Shame! Shame!" from behind the police tape.
Following the shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were "causing chaos in our city."
"We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey said on social media, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
On Tuesday, January 6, the Department of Homeland Security said that it had launched an immigration enforcement, with 2,000 agents and officers expected in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for a crackdown tied to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.