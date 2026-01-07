World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown

The shooting came as the Trump administration intensified its crackdown on illegal immigration in Minnesota

  • By Hania Jamil
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown

A federal immigration officer shot and killed a person in Minneapolis on Wednesday, where immigration enforcement has been conducting a major crackdown.

The office of Senator Tina Smith, Democrat of Minnesota, described the person who was shot as the wife of a prominent activist.

Video from the scene showed a large presence of federal and local officers, yellow police tape and cars that had been in a crash.

Homeland Security officials said the shooting happened as agents were conducting "targeted operations" and were confronted by protesters.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for D.H.S., said in a statement that a woman had "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Previously, the city government said on X, "We are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Please avoid this area."

The bystanders did not hold back in expressing their anger, as they taunted the federal agents, chanting, "Shame! Shame! Shame!" from behind the police tape.

Following the shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were "causing chaos in our city."

"We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey said on social media, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On Tuesday, January 6, the Department of Homeland Security said that it had launched an immigration enforcement, with 2,000 agents and officers expected in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for a crackdown tied to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

Putin joins talking cat and dog in Russian cartoon for New Year message
Putin joins talking cat and dog in Russian cartoon for New Year message
Uxbridge police officer killed in Route 146 crash while assisting driver
Uxbridge police officer killed in Route 146 crash while assisting driver
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot
Youngest dementia patient’s family donate son’s brain for medical research
Youngest dementia patient’s family donate son’s brain for medical research
Aldrich Ames: CIA traitor who betrayed US to Soviets breathes his last at 84
Aldrich Ames: CIA traitor who betrayed US to Soviets breathes his last at 84
US to take control of Venezuela's oil reserves after Maduro’s capture
US to take control of Venezuela's oil reserves after Maduro’s capture
Michael Reagan, son of former US President Ronald Reagan, passes away at 80
Michael Reagan, son of former US President Ronald Reagan, passes away at 80
Swiss ski bar fire: Shocking safety lapse revealed after 40 dead
Swiss ski bar fire: Shocking safety lapse revealed after 40 dead
Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65
Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65
Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death
Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death
Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75
Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture

Popular News

'Pamaal' finale impresses fans: Malika’s journey wins public praise

'Pamaal' finale impresses fans: Malika’s journey wins public praise
23 minutes ago
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown

Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown
37 minutes ago
Ozempic and Wegovy linked to reduce colon cancer risk, study

Ozempic and Wegovy linked to reduce colon cancer risk, study
2 hours ago