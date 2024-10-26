Hypertension, diabetes take a toll on Nigerian city, Lagos: Report

Around 8 thousand residents of the Nigerian city, Lagos are repotedly suffering from high blood pressure and hypertension with a frequency of 30% while 70% are unaware.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomik, during a media chat on Friday, October 26, revealed that a wide portion of 30 million people are suffering from diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
Expressing his concerns, Akin stated “With a hypertension prevalence rate of 30 per cent, a staggering 8.67 million people in Lagos are affected by high blood pressure."
"Even more concerning, 70 per cent of those living with hypertension, which amounts to over six million individuals, are completely unaware of their condition.” he added.
Amid the high cases of these conditions, the Lagos State Government has introduced a campaign named “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers” which will provide free screening for blood pressure and sugar across the state from October 28 till November 3.
Revealing about the causes of disease he further noted, "Hypertension is a leading cause of heart disease, strokes, and kidney failure, making this lack of awareness particularly dangerous."
Tuvalu has notably the highest cases of these diseases, affecting up to 51% of the total population.