Alibaba settles shareholder monopoly suit with $433.5 million payment

China's e-commerce giant will pay a large amount to resolve a US class-action lawsuit brought by investors

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Alibaba has agreed to pay $433.5 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit that accused the e-commerce giant of engaging in monopolistic practices.

On Friday, China's e-commerce giant will pay a large amount to resolve a US class-action lawsuit brought by investors, who claimed Alibaba's involvement in monopolistic practices.

However, Alibaba refuted all the allegations, stating that it signed the deal to avoid the expense and inconvenience of more litigation.

In Manhattan’s federal court, the proposed settlement was filed with the requirement and the approval of US District Judge George Daniels.

As per the 2020 case, Alibaba argued that, despite forcing merchants to select just one distribution network, it did not break anti-monopoly or unfair competition rules.

Notably, this settlement applies to all the investors who held Alibaba's American depositary shares (ADS) during the period from November 13, 2019, to December 23, 2020.

However, these investors claimed that they faced huge losses during the time of these allegations.

In the court filings, the complainant's attorneys alluded to the proposed transaction as "an exceptional result," claiming that it beat the recovery in securities class actions when the investor losses above $10 billion.

The attorneys stated that the Alibaba investors might faced more damages of $11.63 billion if they had carried on their litigation.

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Meta partners with Reuters for real-time AI news delivery
Nvidia ousted Apple to take top spot as world's most valuable firm
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature to simplify link verification process
Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week
Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels
Siri to get smarter with ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 update
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections
WiseTech CEO Richard White to step down after allegations surface
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang accepts Blackwell AI chip ‘design flaw’