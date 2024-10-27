Taylor Swift wows fans with NEW chic dress at New Orleans Eras Tour stop

Taylor Swift has set the internet ablaze with her new sparkly Koi fish-printed dress at the New Orleans Eras Tour stop.
The pop star, 34, kicked off her three nights shows in New Orleans on Friday night.
On October 26, The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker donned a low V-neck ensemble with an orange bodice with a white and blue skirt for a surprise set.
Taylor finished her look with pair of blue dance heels for the concert night.
She sang 2006 hit Our Song from her self-titled debut album and vocalized her 2017 hit Call It What You Want from her Reputation album, on the guitar.
Shortly after the clip from her show unveiling the new dress went viral, her fans started complimenting her.
A Swiftie wrote under the shared clip, “I was at the live stream. It was so great seeing it live.”
Another penned on X, “Omg mother swift is mothering with her new outfit.”
“STUNNING, GORGEOUS, ADORABLE..all these words are meaningless in front of Taylor,” a third noted.
This is not the first time Taylor has debuted a new outfit during her mega successful Eras Tour.
A few weeks back during her second Miami Eras Tour concert, the Grammy winner singer debuted a two-toned outfit.