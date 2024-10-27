World

Bulgaria holds seventh election in four years amid ongoing political deadlock

The seventh snap election of Bulgaria faced ongoing deadlock with polls showing no party likely to achieve

  October 27, 2024
Bulgarians voted in their seventh snap election in four years, but polls suggest that it won’t resolve the political gridlock that hinders economic reforms in the poorest country of European Union, Bulgaria.

Since 2020, Bulgaria has experienced many short-lived governments following anti-corruption protests that ended a coalition led by the GERB political party.

Soon after casting a ballot on Sunday, October 27, in Sofia, a voter Marin Kushev said "I don't think they will form a government."

According to recent opinion of polls, it seems that no party will gain a parliament again, which will eventually lead to a new and difficult discussions for an associated government.

Earlier this Friday, National Radio published the Gallup International Balkans Polls, which reveals that GERB party is leading with 26.1% of the total votes, while two other parties are closely competing for second place.

As per Reuters, the Southwest country requires a stable and effective government to increase the flow of EU funds into its old infrastructure and move closer to adopt the euro.

Additionally, the target date for joining the euro zone has been postponed twice because inflation targets were not met and currently, accession is scheduled for January 25, 2025.

To note Sunday’s vote was called due to the inability of Bulgaria’s political parties to reach an agreement on forming a coalition government after the inconclusive election of June 9. 

