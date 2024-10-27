World

Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations

Elon Musk recently endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
A popular news outlet recently made a shocking revelation about billionaire Elon Musk.

The Washington Post revealed that Musk who was born in South Africa worked illegally in the United States during a short period in the 1990s, while he was setting up his startup business company.

As per the outlet, in 1995, Musk moved to Palo Alto, California, to join Stanford University, but never registered for the graduate program.

Instead of enrolling, he focused his goal on building the software company Zip2, which was later sold in 1999 for around $300 million.

He said in a 2020 podcast, "I was legally there, but I was meant to be doing student work. I was allowed to do work sort of supporting whatever."

Considering this, two immigration law experts said that Musk would have to be enrolled to officially work as a student.

However, Musk nor his lawyer Alex Spiro did not respond to any comment for the request.

Musk owns and leads six major companies across various sectors. These include SpaceX, Tesla, X (formerly Twitter), The Boring Company, Neuralink, and xAI. 

Tech giant recently endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

Not only this, Musk recently announced that he will give away $1 million daily until the November election to those who sign his online petition in support of the US Constitution.

