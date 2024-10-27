The first AI-created painting set to fetch hundreds of thousands

World

The painting portrays, a World War II-era English mathematician and cryptanalyst

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
You often hear auctions of paintings made by human artists but until now you might not have heard of an auction of paintings created by AI artists.

As per CNN, a painting titled “Portrait of A.A. God Alan Turing (2024)” made by a humanoid robot, Ai-Da Robot is gaining popularity among art lovers.

Sotheby’s, the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewellery, and collectibles, is set to sell its first painting created by AI.

Aidan Meller, the mastermind of this artist robot said that Ai-Da’s art showcases the relationship between society and technology.

He said, “All the greatest artists, if you look in the past, are those that really resonate with the changes and shifts in society and explore that through their artwork. So what better way to do that than … to actually have a machine produce the artwork.”

Mellor told the outlet that this is the first time that any art work created by AI has ever come to auction.

The painting portrays, a World War II-era English mathematician and cryptanalyst known as a pioneer of AI and computer science.

Speaking to CNN, Ai-Da said the “key value of her work is in its capacity to serve as a dialogue about emerging technologies.”

The robot further said that “she takes inspiration from the respectful and thought-provoking portrayals of the human form within the visual arts.”

This unique painting is estimated to sell for between $120,000 and $180,000 on October 31.

