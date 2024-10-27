Prince William shares adorable unseen childhood photos with Princess Diana

Royal

Prince William shared never-before-seen childhood photos with Princess Diana ahead of documentary

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024


Kensington Palace has shared never-before-seen photos of Prince William and Princess Diana, visiting a homeless shelter in the 1990s.

In one of the pictures, taken in June 1993, a young Prince William, aged 10, could be seen playing chess with a resident at The Passage.

While the other image showed him on another visit to the shelter with his mother Diana in December 1993.

William playing chess at The Passage in June 1993

The photos came ahead of Prince William's upcoming appearance in the ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

In the documentary, airs this on October, 30 and 31, on ITV and ITVX, the future King recalls his childhood memories of visiting homeless shelters with Princess Diana.

"My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think, at the time, maybe 10. I'd never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect,” he shared in teaser of documentary.

William during a visit to The Passage in December 1993

Prince William further added, "My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone… I remember having some good conversations and playing chess and chatting."

Prince William launched Homewards, a five-year plan to end homelessness In June 2023.

Royal News

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Prince William discusses major crisis with his children
Zara Tindall welcomes new royal member as her ‘new best friend’
Prince Harry makes 'positive move' after Prince William’s emotional statement
Prince William issues delightful statement as King Charles returns to UK
King Charles to resume 'full' international travel plan amid cancer battle
King Charles shatters Prince William's dreams with powerful decision
Prince William addresses Prince Harry publicly for first time in six years
Princess Charlotte royal title at risk due to possible major change
King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt farewell to Australia and Samoa
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle part ways professionally citing ‘toxicity’ issues
Prince George’s frustration with litter picking sparks concern for planet’s future