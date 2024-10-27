Prince William shares adorable unseen childhood photos with Princess Diana

Kensington Palace has shared never-before-seen photos of Prince William and Princess Diana, visiting a homeless shelter in the 1990s.
In one of the pictures, taken in June 1993, a young Prince William, aged 10, could be seen playing chess with a resident at The Passage.
While the other image showed him on another visit to the shelter with his mother Diana in December 1993.
The photos came ahead of Prince William's upcoming appearance in the ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
In the documentary, airs this on October, 30 and 31, on ITV and ITVX, the future King recalls his childhood memories of visiting homeless shelters with Princess Diana.
"My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think, at the time, maybe 10. I'd never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect,” he shared in teaser of documentary.
Prince William further added, "My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone… I remember having some good conversations and playing chess and chatting."
Prince William launched Homewards, a five-year plan to end homelessness In June 2023.