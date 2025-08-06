King Charles bids farewell to his quiet countryside home of 16 years

King Charles has reportedly had to part ways with one of his most private residences after 16 years of cherished memories and royal retreats.
As per Hello, the title of the Prince and Princess of Wales allowed Princess Kate and Prince William live along with their three children at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
Given their titles, the pair are also connected to Wales and might have stayed at Llwynywermod, if not for King Charles giving up the estate last year.
Llwynywermod is an estate that was retained by the Duchy of Cornwall, now overseen by William as the heir to the throne.
The estate is based in Carmarthenshire and covers 192 acres.
Primarily, it served as a model farm, the Welsh royal estate was changed by architect Craig Hamilton into three separate cottages and a grade II-listed barn, which was used as the main house when Charles and Camilla came to stay.
In 2023, it was reported by BBC that the British Monarch surrendered the ownership of the estate as he had to "give up" his Welsh bolthole.
At that time, The Telegraph mentioned that Charles remained "passionate" about Wales, it was "unlikely" he would be able to use it again.
Notably, Llwynywermod was bought by the Duchy of Cornwall for £1.2 million in 2007, and King Charles continued paying rent on the property after transferring the Duchy to Prince William upon his coronation.