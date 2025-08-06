Kate Middleton turns heads in stylish green suit at her animated film launch

Kate Middleton is serving fashion goals to all working women in power green suit!
The Princess of Wales, who is currently on a summer break, has taken out time to launch a series of innovative animated films aimed at boosting child development, as part of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
To back the release, Princess Kate met with illustrators who created the animated shorts for her foundation at Kensington Palace.
For the meeting, the mother-of-two slayed in a tailored emerald green blazer paired with matching trousers, exuding elegance and sophistication.
She complemented her vibrant ensemble with a simple white blouse, elegant heels, and minimal jewelry.
Her signature bouncy waves and natural makeup elevated the polished look for the appearance.
“Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness. These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life,” Kate said of the films in a statement.
She further added, “The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.”
Princess Kate established the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which aims to raise awareness of and drive action on the importance of the early years of a child's life.