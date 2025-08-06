Home / Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit art exhibition with Leonor, Infanta Sofia

King Felipe and his Queen Letizia stepped out for a joyful outing with daughters after hosting reception at Palace.

As per New My Royal, the Spanish King and Queen visited Paysage Miró, a Joan Miró exhibition at La Lonja in Palma de Mallorca, along with Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Infanta Sofía.

The exhibition is part of a major cultural initiative—a historic alliance that brings together the leading cultural institutions of the Balearic Islands.

The Princess of Asturias looked graceful in sage green linen midi dress by El Corte Inglés. Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía opted for an ikat-woven midi dress by Babbaki, a brand she has worn on several occasions.

As per the official website, “The exhibition is part of a joint project entitled "Paysage Miró", produced in collaboration with the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and Successió Miró and featured at four iconic venues for contemporary art in Palma de Mallorca: La Llotja.”

On the other hand, Queen Letizia exuded elegance in a pink midi dress by Hugo Boss, a handbag from Feel Mallorca, and espadrilles by Espardenyes Torres.

The latest outing of the Spanish royals came after Felipe and Letizia held a “traditional” reception at Marivent Palace over the weekend.

