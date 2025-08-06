Meghan Markle shares peek into her intimate birthday bash with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has delighted royal fans by sharing a heartwarming peek into her 44th birthday celebration with husband Prince Harry.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 6, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo from her intimate birthday bash with friends and family.
In the photo, the Suits actress could be seen blowing out the candles on her decadent cake garnished with yellow hibiscus flowers.
Meghan looked radiant in a white ensemble, which she paired with minimal jewelry, leaving her straight hair down."
"Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” she sweetly wrote in the caption.
Meghan went on to extend her heartfelt gratitude to friends and followers, who took time out to wish her.
"To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it,” the mother-of-two added.
The former actress concluded her birthday message with heaping praises on Funke, the upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, owned by chef Evan Funke, where she dined to celebrate the occasion.
“And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience,” she praised.
Meghan Markle marked her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4.