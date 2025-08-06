Princess Kate announces new initiative of her Royal Foundation

Kate Middleton has released an emotional statement as her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched a new initiative.
On Wednesday, August 6, the Princess of Wales’ foundation launched a film series on social and emotional growth. The films are available on the Centre for Early Childhood's YouTube channel.
To mark the release, Princess Kate said, “Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness. These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.”
She added, “The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.”
The future Queen, who is currently on a family break with Prince William and kids, has taken a close role in the production of the short animated films.
Kate noted, “Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future.”
To note, William and Kate's Royal Foundation established the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.
In January 2023, it launched the Shaping Us campaign, which published a framework earlier this year.