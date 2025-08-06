Meghan Markle announces much-loved As Ever product restock in delightful update

Home / Royal

Meghan Markle is back in business with a restock of her sought-after As Ever product!

On Tuesday, August 5, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram Stories to announce that her lifestyle brand, As Ever’s much-loved Napa rosé wine is finally up for sale.

The update featured a delightful video that opened with a couple of wine bottles on a shelf from which Meghan picked one, uncorked it, and giggled.

“Here we go! First bottle off the line! Toasting to a beautiful day. Our Napa rosé is live @aseverofficial,” she captioned.

P.C. Instagram/meghan
P.C. Instagram/meghan

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of the Duchess of Sussex’s brand also made the joyful announcement through a delightful post, noting in French, “C’est l’heure,” which translates to “It’s time.”

“Enjoy your last sips of summer with the newest vintage of our beloved Napa Valley rosé. On sale at 12pm PST at wine.asever.com,” they added.


Accompanying the caption was a two-slide gallery, in which the first snap featured a pile of As Ever corks, while the second showcased a row of wine bottles at the factory.

This delightful announcement comes just a day after Meghan Markle celebrated her 44th birthday.

Ringing in her special day, the As Ever team paid the Duchess a heartwarming tribute on Instagram, writing, “Celebrating the woman behind it all. She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan.”

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025.

