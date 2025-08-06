Home / Royal

Prince Harry issues first statement after Sentebale Scandal report go public

Prince Harry has broken silence after an investigation into his charity, Sentebale, was finalized.

On August 5, the Charity Commission of the U.K. released the results of a probe into the charity, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

As per the findings, the Charity Commission for England and Wales found no evidence of “widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny or misogynoir” at Sentebale after the investigation into claims made by the charity’s current chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

Harry took a brutal dig at the charity’s chairwoman via his spokesperson.

He said, "Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair."

"Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support," the spokesperson added.

The Duke’s rep stated that Sentebale had been a deeply personal and transformative mission for him, established to serve some of the most vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho parted ways from charity in March.

