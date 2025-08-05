Prince Harry bows out of major event amid fears of tense family reunion

Prince Harry is reportedly set to miss an upcoming Royal Family wedding, amid concerns over an awkward reunion with senior royals.
The Duke of Sussex will miss the royal wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, who announced last week that he is engaged to Harriet Sperling.
The guest list is said to include key figures from the Royal Family, notably Prince William, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.
It is reported that Prince Harry may also receive an invite to the occasion, but he may decide not to attend.
The Duke of Sussex has an estrangement with his brother, Prince William and chose to miss a wedding last year to avoid an awkward reunion.
In 2024, Prince Harry also missed the Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson.
The Duke of Westminster shares a close bond with both the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, with Prince William even serving as an usher at the wedding, which welcomed over 400 guests.
Prince Harry and Meghan, however, declined the invitation to the high-profile royal wedding.
At that time, a source said that the prince had "agreed to stay away" so his brother could perform the key role in the ceremony.
The insider stated, "It is understood that a civilised understanding was reached between the Duke [of Westminster] and Harry over the phone.”
"It’s a long way to come from California, after all," they mentioned, adding, "Harry was invited but then agreed to stay away.”
Notably, Hugh Grosvenor is also the godfather to Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie.