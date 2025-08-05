Was Prince Andrew romantically involved with Ghislaine Maxwell?

Prince Andrew has found himself embroiled in a huge controversy as shocking "affair" claims have emerged in a new controversial book.
Author Andrew Lownie in his new biography, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has claimed that the disgraced Prince has an "affair" with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Lownie tells a more complicated story behind The Duke of York's friendship with Ghislaine, who wanted to "reinvent" him.
"Andrew and Ghislaine were good friends, and over the years had been occasional lovers—and through her, the prince had come into the ambit of her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein," Lownie alleged in his book.
Ghislaine, a close associate of Epstein, grew closer to Andrew when his close ties with convicted sex offender took a tall on his public image.
According to the new book, Ghislaine helped the brother of King Charles improve his image from revamping his wardrobe to managing his social life, and using his status to help land profitable business deals.
"This lifestyle could be traced back to his closer relationship with Ghislaine," Lownie further added.
He also claimed that "She introduced him to many of the women with whom he had brief flings, but she also drew him further into Epstein's net."
The new biography further revealed that, "In 2000, he resumed his on-off affair with Ghislaine."
"In May they were spotted holding hands at a restaurant in Manhattan before flying to Miami, with model Naomi Campbell and Parisian art dealer Alexia Wallaert, on the Lolita Express, as Epstein's plane was known for flying so many young girls," Lownie added.