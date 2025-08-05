Home / Royal

King Charles snubs another Royal’s birthday after Meghan Markle’s big day

Buckingham Palace stays silent on one more Royal Family member’s birthday after snubbing Meghan Markle on her 44th

King Charles snubs another Royal’s birthday after Meghan Markle’s big day


King Charles chose to remain silent on yet another Royal Family member’s special day, just a day after snubbing Meghan Markle’s 44th birthday.

Lady Frederick Windsor, well-known by her name Sophie Winkleman, is a member of the British Royal Family as wife of Lord Frederick Windsor – second cousin of King Charles III.

The non-working Royal is celebrating her milestone 45th birthday today, on Tuesday, August 5. However, Buckingham Palace maintained pin-drop silence and did not acknowledge her big day.

It is worth mentioning that the British Royal Family marks the birthdays of working Royals each year with special tributes and posts, while non-working Royals typically receive public wishes only on their milestone birthdays, when they turn an age ending in 0 or 5.

P.C. Getty Images
P.C. Getty Images

Sophie – the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent – is best known for her successful acting career, with notable roles in Peep Show, The Palace, and Two and a Half Men.

Buckingham Palace’s latest snub comes just a day after they stayed silent on the Duchess of Sussex’s 44th birthday.

Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, celebrated her special day on Monday, August 4, receiving heartwarming wishes from her loved ones.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on non-speaking terms with the Royal Family since 2020.

