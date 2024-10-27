What AI discovered about Raphael's iconic painting will blow your mind

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to see the details in images that the human eye cannot.
As per recent reports, an AI neural network has detected something unusual about a face in a painting by Raphael.
AI revelation turns out that it wasn’t actually created by Raphael.
The face in question belongs to St Joseph, seen in the top left of the painting known as the Madonna della Rosa (or Madonna of the Rose).
Meanwhile, other faces the Madonna, the Child, and St John all show up as being created from the hand of Raphael.
This newer method of AI algorithm shows that some of the brushstrokes in the painting were made by another artist.
Mathematician and computer scientist Hassan Ugail from the University of Bradford said in a statement, "Using deep feature analysis, we used pictures of authenticated Raphael paintings to train the computer to recognize his style to a very detailed degree, from the brushstrokes, the color palette, the shading and every aspect of the work.”
The statement added, "The computer sees far more deeply than the human eye, to microscopic level.”
"When we tested the della Rosa as a whole, the results were not conclusive. So, then we tested the individual parts and while the rest of the picture was confirmed as Raphael, Joseph's face came up as most likely not Raphael,” said Ugail.
Experts believed that The Madonna della Rosa was painted on canvas in the years 1518 to 1520.