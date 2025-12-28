Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller gifted his wife, Keleigh Teller, a meaningful gift after their original wedding gown was lost in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.
On Friday, December 26, Miles shared a TikTok video, where Keleigh was seen opening a large red gift box to find a garment bag inside.
Shortly after Keleigh unzipped the bag, she asked in disbelief. "Is this my wedding dress?" she asks. "Oh, my God. Oh, my God."
The recreated gown was a kind act after the loss of the couple’s home during the January fires.
While they were carried out safely, many belongings, including Keleigh’s original wedding dress, were left behind.
Keleigh expressed her gratitude and heartbreak on Instagram.
On January 10, she penned down, “To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world… we will come back stronger than ever.”
She reflected on the losses, “I wish I grabbed my wedding dress, wish I did a lot different but it doesn't matter, stay safe, get out. There are no words. THANK YOU to the first responders fighting.”
A few months earlier, on September 1, the adorable couple marked their sixth wedding anniversary, reflecting on a challenging year.
Keleigh stated, “Today we celebrate our 6 year wedding anniversary. This year showed us what we're made of… watching our home and everything we've created burn to the ground.” She concluded optimistically: “Today I know we can face anything… So here's to year 7 my love, I LOVE YOU may it be better than we can imagine!”
The surprise wedding dress emphasizes Miles Teller’s unwavering dedication and the couple’s resilience via tons of hardships.