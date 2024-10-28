World

McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder back without onions

US FDA believes slivered onions from a single supplier were the reason behind the outbreak

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers are back on the menu after the E. coli outbreak that killed one person and sickened at least 75 others across 13 states.

According to BBC, the fast food chain is resuming the sales of its Quarter Pounder burgers after its beef patties were tested negative for bacteria by the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA).

McDonald’s halted the sales of burgers last week around a fifth of its restaurants in the US in response to the outbreak.

Cesar Piña, McDonald's North America Chief Supply Chain Officer, stated, “The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain.”

Moreover, the fast food chain revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to believe that the source of contamination was slivered onions from a single supplier, so now it will be selling Quarter Pounder without silvered onions in the coming week.

McDonald's said, “The 900 restaurants that historically received slivered onions from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility will resume sales of Quarter Pounders without slivered onions.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have suggested people who had eaten the burgers and showed symptoms of diarrhea, fever, and vomiting consult a doctor.

To note, McDonald’s is facing a lawsuit from several people who fell ill after eating its Quarter Pounders burger.

