President Joe Biden casts early ballot in Delaware for upcoming election

The president waited in line for approximately 40 minutes before casting his ballot

  • October 28, 2024


The United States president Joe Biden cast his early ballot in the US presidential elections on Monday, October 28.

As per Reuters, he cast his vote at an early voting site in New Castle, Delaware, not far from his home.

The president waited in line for approximately 40 minutes before casting his ballot.

He meanwhile chatted with others voters while waiting for his turn.

Biden also showed a heartwarming gesture by helping an older women on a wheelchair who was ahead of him.

Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in July and immediately endorsed Kamala Harris for the US presidential nominee.

Now, Harris is competing with Republican Donald Trump to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.

Many national polls revealed that Harris is either leading or tied with Trump in the race in recent months.

However, the latest poll overturns the previous poll as it reveals that Trump is now gaining momentum in many national polls.

Both the candidates are targeting Pennsylvania, Michigan and several other key states that are expected to decide the outcome of the November.5 election.

