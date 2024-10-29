Sports

Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award

Lamine Yamal won the best-performing player under-21 award, and Kylian Mbappe won the Gerd Muller Trophy

  • October 29, 2024
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri won his first Ballon d’Or award after being named as the best footballer of the year.

According to BBC, the 28-year-old won his debut Ballon d’Or award on Monday, October 28, 2024, in Paris for his phenomenal performance throughout the year.

Rodri created history as the first Manchester City player and first defensive midfielder since 1990 to win a Ballon d’Or award.

The Manchester City star lost only one game during the season for his club and country. He helped Spain win Euro 2024 in July and also won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with his club.

Rodri, who broke his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September 2024, appeared on stage on crutches to receive his award and said, “A very special day for me, my family, and my country.”

“Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like Andrés Iniesta, Xavi (Hernandez), Iker (Casillas), Sergio Busquets, and so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder," he added.

The Spanish player expressed, “Today, many friends have written to me and have told me that football has won for giving visibility to so many midfielders who have a job in the shadows, and today it is coming to light.”

Furthermore, Manchester United, who was absent from the event, won the best club of the year and best coach awards.

Lamine Yamal was named as the best-performing player under the age of 21, while Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane won the Gerd Muller Trophy, the award for the best goalscorer for scoring 52 goals.

Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach
Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal
Babar Azam retains top category in PCB contract amid poor performance
Lionel Messi shares exclusive glimpses of his MLS playoff debut: See
FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga
Trent Alexander-Arnold sets his sights on making history with Ballon d'Or win
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win