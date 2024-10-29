Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri won his first Ballon d’Or award after being named as the best footballer of the year.
According to BBC, the 28-year-old won his debut Ballon d’Or award on Monday, October 28, 2024, in Paris for his phenomenal performance throughout the year.
Rodri created history as the first Manchester City player and first defensive midfielder since 1990 to win a Ballon d’Or award.
The Manchester City star lost only one game during the season for his club and country. He helped Spain win Euro 2024 in July and also won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with his club.
Rodri, who broke his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September 2024, appeared on stage on crutches to receive his award and said, “A very special day for me, my family, and my country.”
“Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like Andrés Iniesta, Xavi (Hernandez), Iker (Casillas), Sergio Busquets, and so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder," he added.
The Spanish player expressed, “Today, many friends have written to me and have told me that football has won for giving visibility to so many midfielders who have a job in the shadows, and today it is coming to light.”
Furthermore, Manchester United, who was absent from the event, won the best club of the year and best coach awards.
Lamine Yamal was named as the best-performing player under the age of 21, while Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane won the Gerd Muller Trophy, the award for the best goalscorer for scoring 52 goals.